College baseball players involved in wild brawl in 11th inning

The college baseball season is winding down and Spring Hill College and the University of Mobile are two schools hoping to get a chance at the postseason in NCAA Division II and NAIA respectively.

The intensity of the last few games of the 2025 season appeared to have added to the pressure of their game on Tuesday as things quickly got out of control between players from both teams.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, the two teams were tied. Spring Hill was up at bat when Seth Williams popped a foul ball behind the catcher. Pitcher Isidro Jimenez was hyped after the catch and let Williams know about it.

It did not sit well with the batter.

Williams and Jimenez went nose-to-nose when Mobile players rushed toward the Spring Hill player and bumped him. The Spring Hill players came back to retaliate, and it was on from there.

"These are haymakers being thrown," the broadcaster said. "This is not just a … these are pure haymakers."

The game was suspended in the 11th inning.

"During Tuesday’s baseball game between Spring Hill and Mobile, play was suspended after the 11th inning following an on-field altercation involving members of both teams," Spring Hill College told WKRG-TV.

"SHC holds all of our student-athletes and coaches to the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship. What occurred does not reflect the values of our program or institution."

The University of Mobile declined to comment to the station.

Mobile is 22-18 this season and 9-12 in the Southern State Athletic Conference. The team competes in the NAIA.

Spring Hill is 28-9 this season and 21-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team competes in NCAA Division II.