Colin Kaepernick still believes he can lead team to Super Bowl title despite not playing in nearly 8 years

Colin Kaepernick has been on the sidelines of the NFL for going on eight years, but he’s still holding out hope that one team will be in need of a quarterback about to turn 37.

Kaepernick was at the Paris Olympics and spoke briefly to Sky News about his NFL hopes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We're still training, still pushing," the former San Francisco 49ers player said. "So hopefully. We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up.

"It's something I've trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

Kaepernick — who protested during the national anthem in 2016, sparking a firestorm across the world — has not thrown a pass in an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017, against the Seattle Seahawks. He parted ways with the 49ers after the season was over and has been unable to find a team.

VIKINGS' JJ MCCARTHY SUFFERS TORN MENISCUS IN RIGHT KNEE

He was set to have an NFL-sponsored workout in 2019, but a last-minute location change appeared to throw things off course. There was a push to have him signed by a team during 2020, and he even had a workout in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, but nothing came of it.

Kaepernick threw his name into the ring to join the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers’ injury last year, but he was still team-less.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the meantime, Kaepernick has built up his social activist platform through Know Your Rights Camp and Kaepernick Publishing. He has compared the NFL Draft to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement and suggested the NFL has not taken meaningful steps to address social injustices.