Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' JJ McCarthy suffers torn meniscus in right knee

McCarthy was a 1st round pick

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Minnesota Vikings were hit with some brutal news regarding quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Tuesday as the rookie fought for the Week 1 starting job against Sam Darnold.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. McCarthy will undergo a procedure on his knee and will be out indefinitely, according to multiple reports.

JJ McCarthy throws

J.J. McCarthy, #9 of the Minnesota Vikings, warms up before the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 10, 2024 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

McCarthy wrote an optimistic message on X afterward.

"Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati," he wrote on X.

The former Michigan standout who was fresh off of a national championship was held out of practice on Monday after what was first reported as knee soreness.

McCarthy had a solid first preseason outing last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was 11-for-17 passing.

JJ McCarthy vs Raiders

J.J. McCarthy, #9 of the Minnesota Vikings, looks to pass the ball in the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 10, 2024 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Darnold was on top of the depth chart for the quarterback job at the start of training camp given his previous history as a starter with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota moved up in the draft to take McCarthy at No. 10. There was plenty of speculation over where McCarthy would go as his draft stock rose in the days before the draft.

In two seasons as Michigan's full-time starter (29 games), McCarthy completed 68.5% of his passes for 5,710 yards, 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He led the Wolverines to a 15-0 record in 2023 on the way to a national title.

JJ McCarthy and Kevin O'Connell

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, #9, talks with head coach Kevin O'Connell before the NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 10, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For now, his pro debut will be on hold.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.