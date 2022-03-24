Colin Kaepernick hoping 'door is open' to return to NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colin Kaepernick has been working out over the last few weeks in hopes of making a return to the NFL, and he said Wednesday he’s had "conversations" with Seattle Seahawks brass about a tryout.

Kaepernick worked out with Seahawks wide receiver Aaron Fuller this week and last week with wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who once led the team to a Super Bowl, told reporters he talked with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

"Still waiting for that chance. Still hopeful," he said, via The Seattle Times. "There’s been a lot of conversation around it. Again, we’ve had conversations with Pete and John previously. As Pete mentioned, we have spoken recently and (I’m) still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it."

He’s posted videos of his workouts on social media. He’s insisted he hasn’t lost a beat even though he’s 34 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He just needs a chance.

"The best way to tell is to bring me in for a workout," he said. "We have no expectations of what teams will do. But we just want the opportunity to walk in the door and show them what I can do, and I think my talent, my skill set, will speak for itself."

David Robinson, Kaepernick’s personal trainer, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday there were about five teams that have reached out to him about the quarterback.

"A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked," he told the outlet. "They have reached out and asked about him."

Robinson didn’t say which teams but added that he told the representatives he believes Kaepernick could be on an NFL roster if the team chose to go that route.

"He definitely has the ability to play on somebody's roster – like, right now," he said. "Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys that we got on our roster right now and can play."

The Seahawks appear to be a potential landing spot for Kaepernick given the franchise’s flirtation with the quarterback in the past and their trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, leaving the door open for a new starter for the 2022 season.

The former quarterback started a firestorm in the NFL during the 2016 season when he protested during the national anthem. The demonstration sparked a wave in recent years with players from all kinds of sports using kneeling as a form of protest against social injustice and racial discrimination.