NFL head coach says 'someone is interested' in signing Colin Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that a team is “interested” in signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"Someone is interested," Carroll said, according to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

Kaepernick, a second-round draft pick in 2011, led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance the following season. In 2016, he started kneeling on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Soon after, he was gone from the NFL, and he has not played since.

Even though Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, players’ renewed interest in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality have regained momentum following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video. Several players have already called on the league to pick up the quarterback.

Even during Floyd’s eulogy on Tuesday, Al Sharpton asked the NFL to "give Kaepernick a job back."

Sharpton spoke about the NFL’s apology to its players for not listening about their concerns with racial injustice. The apology, however, never included a mention of Kaepernick, who was trying to get everyone’s attention four years ago about the issues of police brutality against minorities in our society, Sharpton pointed out.

“The head of the NFL said, ‘Yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest,'” Sharpton said. “Well, don’t apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back. Don’t come with some empty apology. Take a man’s livelihood. Strip a man down of his talents. And four years later, when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden you go and do a FaceTime, talk about you sorry. Minimizing the value of our lives.

“You sorry? Then repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, ’cause when Colin took a knee, he took it for the families in this building,” Sharpton added. “And we don’t want an apology. We want him repaired.”