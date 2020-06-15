Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in NFL, Drew Rosenhaus says: 'One of the 32 teams really needs to step up'

Drew Rosenhaus, one of the most prolific agents in the NFL, said Sunday he thinks it’s time Colin Kaepernick gets signed after not having played a down of football since the 2016 season.

Rosenhaus told NBC News that it was “important” for the league to give Kaepernick another chance. Kaepernick had a workout in front of several scouts last year. The workout was originally NFL-sanctioned but after a dispute with a health waiver, Kaepernick held the workout at a different location.

With players committing to kneeling during the national anthem again, Kaepernick’s name has been brought up in conversations about teams signing him.

“I think [Kaepernick] should get signed,” Rosenhaus told NBC News. “I think he will get signed. It’s really important for the NFL to give him a chance. That would be great for the league at this juncture. I think it would reflect very well on everything that Kaepernick has stood up for over the last several years. He was really ahead of his time with a lot of the things he was saying. If you play many of his interviews years ago, they’re spot on today.”

Rosenhaus called on teams to bring him to training camp.

“He deserves that. If he is not good enough on the football field — we’ll never know unless he gets a chance. He certainly was forced into retirement in his prime,” he said. “He’s still young enough, in my opinion, even with the time off, that he can still be a very solid player in this league. People should rally around him in the NFL, embrace him right now. One of the 32 teams really needs to step up.”

In Kaepernick’s final season with the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions. At his workout last year, at least one scout reportedly described him as having “elite” arm strength.