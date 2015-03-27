Clippers' Billups helped off the court

Chauncey Billups, a veteran playmaker on the upstart Clippers, was helped off the court in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury to his lower left leg.

The Los Angeles Times reported Billups injured his left Achilles and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Billups, 35, has played over 30 minutes per game this season, averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 assists.

He posted 18 points Monday before crumpling to the hardwood midway through the final quarter. There was no contact from any other players, and Billups was taken to the locker room by a pair of trainers.