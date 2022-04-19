Expand / Collapse search
Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick’s martyrdom is over

Kaepernick says he's willing to be a backup QB to get back in the NFL

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Colin Kaepernick’s latest comments on returning to the NFL are sparking questions based on the 34-year-old’s longstanding message that the league is racist.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick appeared on Brandon Marshall’sI Am Athlete podcast and delivered a radically different message about the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns on March 13, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine," Kaepernick said, despite claiming he’s par to be a bona fide starter.

OutKick founder Clay Travis detailed how Kaepernick’s message as a political activist is essentially canceled now that he’s down on one knee for a third-string role.

Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.

"This comes just six months after Colin Kaepernick equated the NFL with slavery in his Netflix special," Clay said on Wednesday’s episode of OutKick the Show.

"I wonder why his tune has changed so substantially in such short order. … What is going on that Colin Kaepernick is suddenly begging so aggressively for a backup job in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"I kind of welcome it because his martyrdom is over. Colin Kaepernick doesn’t matter anymore if he’s standing on a sideline holding a clipboard; not even good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, which is where I think his skill set would be."