Claire Kittle, wife of 49ers star, reveals she suffered a miscarriage in heartbreaking Instagram post

George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shared the heartbreaking news of a January miscarriage.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end learned about the miscarriage during an ultrasound appointment Jan. 10. Claire was believed to have been around seven weeks pregnant at the time.

She revealed the news Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post. She noted that the pregnancy was ectopic.

The couple discovered they were pregnant Christmas Day and celebrated with family.

"On Christmas morning George and I took a pregnancy test while the rest of our family waited to open presents downstairs," Claire wrote. "We were about to see the greatest gift, a positive test. "

But, a few short weeks later, they received the devastating news.

"Fast forward to Jan 10th I had a routine ultrasound putting me right around 7.5 weeks pregnant. The nurse giving my ultra sound went silent for awhile and I asked ‘I’m still early there’s probably nothing to see yet right?’ "She responded with ‘I see a pregnancy here it’s just not in the correct place, it’s ectopic…’ I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant."

Claire explained that she underwent surgery on the same day her and George learned about the miscarriage.

"After hours of evaluating options and speaking with doctors in the ER. the decision was made to go into surgery that night," Claire wrote. "This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early.

"I’m so thankful for the nurses and doctors who found this soon enough and to the Niners for allowing George to sprint out of the building at any given moment. George was my strength when I had none. We leaned on each other like we never have before. I’m thankful my mom, dad and George’s parents were all here to help us."

Four days later, the 49ers played the Seahawks in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Claire said she wants her situation to bring more awareness to ectopic pregnancies and asked for support.

"The point of sharing this is not for pity, but to acknowledge something extremely personal, hard and emotional that has taken place in our life," Claire said. "To simply talk about it because I felt alone when I got the news, I never knew anyone else who had an ectopic pregnancy before. So here’s my direct line to you, I’ve had one, you’re not alone. It sucks, It’s hard, be strong. There’s strength in stories and I hope you can find comfort in ours. These types of things need to be talked about more often.

"Please keep George and I in your prayers as we don’t really know what to expect moving forward. I do know God gives us exactly what we need when we need it."

Kittle recently finished his sixth season with the 49ers. He had a strong 2022 campaign, catching 60 passes for 765 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

George and Claire married in 2019 after meeting in college.