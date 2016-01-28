Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 28, 2016

City star De Bruyne damages medial ligament in right knee

By | FoxSports
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) reacts as he talks with Everton's Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles before being stretchered off during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Manchester City and Everton the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 27, 2016. / AFP / Paul Ellis / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says Kevin De Bruyne damaged the medial ligament in his right knee in the win over Everton in their English League Cup semifinal match on Wednesday.

De Bruyne was carried off late in the game on a stretcher, in clear pain and with his right leg in a brace. He was injured after falling awkwardly following a tackle from Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori.

Pellegrini says De Bruyne has hurt his medial ligaments, not his cruciate, and that it is impossible to say how long the Belgium midfielder will be sidelined

Pellegrini says ''I'm optimistic he will not be out for the season'' because it is not a cruciate injury.

De Bruyne joined from Wolfsburg for a reported 58 million pounds ($89 million) in August.