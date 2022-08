Cincinnati Bengals 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin their quest for a second consecutive AFC Championship on Sept. 11 when the team takes on division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the quest to get back into the Super Bowl will not be easy. Joe Burrow is recovering from a ruptured appendix and defenses will be sure to cover Ja’Marr Chase more heavily.

The road back to the Super Bowl starts at the newly christened Paycor Stadium.

Read below for the Bengals' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets, September 25, 2022

TV: 1 p.m. ET

Time: CBS

Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins, September 29, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, October 9, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns, October 31, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers, November 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers, November 20, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots, December 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills, January 2, 2023

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 18: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, January 8, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD