Christian McCaffrey, Jim Harbaugh headline NFL's Salute to Service nominees

The National Football League has announced its 32 nominees, one from each organization, for the Salute to Service Award.

The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who make exceptional efforts to honor and support military and veteran communities, and Christian McCaffrey and Jim Harbaugh are among those nominated.

The San Francisco 49ers running back's commitment to the military community stems from a deep respect for service and a belief in supporting mental and physical wellness. McCaffrey's foundation’s flagship initiative, 23andTroops, focuses on healing from post-traumatic stress using athlete-level care. The foundation has invested nearly $700,000 in military support and also paid off holiday layaway balances for 515 military families.

McCaffrey also actively participates in Salute to Service, connecting with active-duty members, veterans and Gold Star families, and showcases 23andTroops through the league’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. He represented the Wounded Warrior Project in 2019 and 2020 and the Logan Project in each of the last two seasons.

Since taking the helm as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach in 2024, Harbaugh has hosted T.A.P.S. families at practices, welcomed Gold Star families to games and brought team activities directly to military bases and Navy carriers. Ahead of this season, Harbaugh welcomed more than 2,500 military personnel, veterans and their families to two training camp practices at the University of San Diego.

He also invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard to take part in "Wise Words," a tradition where distinguished guests share an inspirational message during the team’s post-practice huddle. Later that day, the entire team visited the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, where hundreds of active-duty sailors observed the Chargers’ walk-through, participated in drills, met with players and coaches, and showed the team around the carrier.

"The Salute to Service Award nominees are extraordinary advocates for the military community, demonstrating the impact that individuals can have in the lives of those who serve," said retired Maj. Gen. Bob Whittle, senior vice president and head of military affairs at USAA. "USAA and the NFL proudly celebrate these deserving nominees for honoring, empowering and connecting with those who have worn our nation’s uniform, and we encourage fans across the globe to join in showing their appreciation."

Other notables include 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, 2024 finalist Aaron Jones, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and Philadelphia Eagles' game day supervisor Lindsay Hartig, who graduated from West Point in 2006, served in Iraq, and is the lone female nominee this year.

Hartig is one of four U.S. veterans nominated for the award, along with Luis Barajas, a partnership marketing coordinator for the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots security member Fred Waggett, and New Orleans Saints director of network operations Kelvin Smith.

Fans can vote for the award’s three finalists, who will be announced in January. The winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

George Kittle, last year’s winner, will join the Salute to Service Award panel, recognizing the time-honored tradition of helping select the newest recipient.