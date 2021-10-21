Chris Taylor's phenomenal 3-homer game keeps Dodgers alive in NLCS

Chris Taylor always seems to come through when the Los Angeles Dodgers need him the most.

Taylor etched his name into the MLB history books with a three-home run game to help the Dodgers stay alive in the National League Series against the Atlanta Braves, 11-2.

He also became the first player to hit three home runs in a game with his team facing elimination.

While starting at third base for the injured Justin Turner, Taylor stepped up with Los Angeles on the brink of watching the rest of the MLB Postseason from the couch.

He hit a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried to put the team up 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning. Taylor’s home run followed A.J. Pollock’s from earlier in the inning. He would home run in the fifth inning – another two-run shot that pushed the Dodgers’ lead to four runs.

The history-making homer came in the seventh inning – a solo shot to put Los Angeles up 7-2.

He would get a chance to hit a fourth home run after Pollock’s second home run of the game but he would strike out trying to hit the record-breaking homer. He would finish 4-for-5 with four RBI.

No player has ever hit four home runs in a postseason game.

Babe Ruth, Jose Altuve, Kiké Hernández, Pablo Sandoval, Albert Pujols, Adrian Beltre, Adam Kennedy, George Brett, Reggie Jackson and Bob Robertson all hit the three-homer mark, according to MLB.com. Ruth did it in the 1926 and 1928 World Series.

Freddie Freeman got the Braves started with a two-run home run in the first inning but it was all the team could muster offensively. Freeman had one of the team’s five hits.

Eddie Rosario was 2-for-4 with a strikeout.

Dodgers starter Joe Kelly left in the middle of the first inning with an injury. Los Angeles used six other pitchers after him to close out the game.

Fried gave the Braves 4 2/3 innings but allowed five runs on eight hits.

The Braves are still one win away from moving onto the World Series. The team takes a 3-2 lead back to Atlanta.