©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo rips Stephen A. Smith's 'stupid' book tour during TV rant

'Enough with the book!' Russo yelled to Smith

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 5

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo decided to rip his ESPN colleague Wednesday over a book tour. 

Stephen A. Smith has been on a book tour to promote his memoir, "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes." He’s traveled the country for book signings and late-night TV spots. 

Russo used his "What are you mad about?" segment on "First Take" to let Smith know how sick he was about the book tour.

Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"How about our little co-host there bouncing around Southern California, and when he’s up to it, he comes to the East Coast on Monday to do two and a half minutes with Steve Colbert on this stupid book! Enough with the book!" Russo ranted. 

"Back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. On this dopey book with Colbert. Giving him a big hug. He was on for two and a half minutes. It can’t be worth it Steve. To travel 12 hours for two and a half minutes and then blow off this show. … Two and a half minutes for that guy (Colbert)? On that dopey 'Straight Shooter' book? That is a disgrace! You should be ashamed of yourself. Ashamed."

Russo knows late-night TV. He was a David Letterman guest multiple times at the height of his radio career with Mike Francesa on WFAN’s "Mike and the Mad Dog." 

Chris Russo of "Mike and the Mad Dog" appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Chazz Palminteri at SiriusXM Studios July 6, 2017, in New York City.

Chris Russo of "Mike and the Mad Dog" appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Chazz Palminteri at SiriusXM Studios July 6, 2017, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

But Russo thinks Smith’s work on the show is being impacted by the tour. 

"You’re flat today, you’re flat," Russo told Smith. "Flat as a pancake. I need some syrup!" 

SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at the Library of Congress July 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. 

SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at the Library of Congress July 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C.  (Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It sounded like Russo was busting Smith's chops. Both sports personalities are veterans in the industry, and Smith is heavily promoting his memoir.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.