Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo rips Stephen A. Smith's 'stupid' book tour during TV rant

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo decided to rip his ESPN colleague Wednesday over a book tour.

Stephen A. Smith has been on a book tour to promote his memoir, "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes." He’s traveled the country for book signings and late-night TV spots.

Russo used his "What are you mad about?" segment on "First Take" to let Smith know how sick he was about the book tour.

"How about our little co-host there bouncing around Southern California, and when he’s up to it, he comes to the East Coast on Monday to do two and a half minutes with Steve Colbert on this stupid book! Enough with the book!" Russo ranted.

"Back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. On this dopey book with Colbert. Giving him a big hug. He was on for two and a half minutes. It can’t be worth it Steve. To travel 12 hours for two and a half minutes and then blow off this show. … Two and a half minutes for that guy (Colbert)? On that dopey 'Straight Shooter' book? That is a disgrace! You should be ashamed of yourself. Ashamed."

Russo knows late-night TV. He was a David Letterman guest multiple times at the height of his radio career with Mike Francesa on WFAN’s "Mike and the Mad Dog."

But Russo thinks Smith’s work on the show is being impacted by the tour.

"You’re flat today, you’re flat," Russo told Smith. "Flat as a pancake. I need some syrup!"

It sounded like Russo was busting Smith's chops. Both sports personalities are veterans in the industry, and Smith is heavily promoting his memoir.