Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith fires back on criticism of sports debate TV: 'You ain't innocent'

Smith has perfected the debate-style sports show

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith got into a back-and-forth with Dan Le Batard last week while on Le Batard’s "South Beach Sessions" podcast. 

When discussing Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, Smith’s former co-host at ESPN, Le Batard said he hated "what you two have done for sports television."

TV personality Stephen A. Smith is seen leaving Fox 29's "Good Day" at FOX 29 Studios after promoting his book "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes" Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia.

TV personality Stephen A. Smith is seen leaving Fox 29's "Good Day" at FOX 29 Studios after promoting his book "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes" Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Le Batard said he was referencing all the "imitators" who have come after Smith and Bayless who don’t have the "journalism credentials." 

STEPHEN A. SMITH OPENS UP ABOUT WHAT MOTIVATED HIS DREAMS: 'YOUR OWN AMBITION KICKS IN'

Smith, who has perfected the debate-style sports show, pushed back, pointing to his long career as a journalist while saying Le Batard should not be one to talk. 

"You can say that all you want to," Smith responded. "I would say, ‘Who the hell are you to sit up there and say me and him?’ What about you? Where the hell were you? Living under a rock? Teaching at Miami U? You were part of it, too. You ain’t innocent.

TV personality Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. 

TV personality Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Those people who don’t have a journalism background, who don’t exercise journalistic ethics and beyond, how are we responsible for that when our background is based on that? Skip Bayless was a journalist for decades. I was a journalist for decades. We come on television and those ethics are applicable. The fact of the matter is when I take a position, it’s the same kind of position I would take writing a column. The difference is, instead of writing 800 words and being limited to that space, I get to talk for a few minutes on each subject." 

On Monday, Smith continued the conversation on his "Know Mercy" podcast while making sure to note he was not upset with Le Batard, who remains a friend. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TV personality Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.

TV personality Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

"It is amazing to me how people will speak as if I’ve had a negative impact on an industry they profit off of," Smith said. "Dan Le Batard wrote for the Miami Herald for 26 years — 1990-2016. Ask Dan Le Batard how much money he made writing for the Miami Herald compared to how much money he made on ESPN. How much money he made doing ‘Highly Questionable.’ How much money he made doing the ‘Dan Le Batard Show.’ How much money he is making doing ‘South Street Sessions.’"

Smith has become the leading personality at ESPN as the host of "First Take," which airs weekday mornings. 

Prior to his days as a TV host, Smith spent many years as a journalist with the Philadelphia Inquirer and the New York Daily News. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.