Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo discusses JFK conspiracy theory during broadcast on 60th anniversary of assassination

Wednesday marked the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and, of course, it remains a hot topic.

Naturally, it's one of the darkest days in the country's history, but the murder has always been surrounded by plenty of conspiracy theories.

For a long while, it's been believed by many that Lee Harvey Oswald was not the only person involved.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oswald is the one who fired the fatal shot in Dallas that day, but longtime sports radio personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo says he was not alone.

"Today is the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination. If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself, they’re taking gummies with me," Russo said Wednesday on ESPN's "First Take." "Lee Harvey Oswald — that was not a solo deal with the President of the United States."

Russo then asked co-host Stephen A. Smith how he felt, who awkwardly obliged.

"Yes, but can we move forward? Can we move forward because 90 percent of our audience wasn't born until 40 years later," he said.

There have long been allegations that even the CIA was involved in JFK's assassination.

JJ WATT SAYS HE'D USE 'PHYSICAL FORCE' AGAINST JON RAHM TO MAKE HIM SIGN RUMORED $600 MILLION DEAL WITH LIV

JFK's nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also believes there were "multiple people" involved in his uncle's death.

"[Ex-CIA Director Allen Dulles] insinuated himself onto the Warren Commission and essentially ran the Warren Commission and kept this evidence from the Warren Commissioners. Either way, when Congress, 10 years later, investigated the crime with much more evidence than the Warren Commission had at its disposal, Congress found that, yeah, it was a plot. It was a conspiracy [and] there were multiple people involved," Kennedy previously asserted .

Dulles was fired by JFK.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy said his father, the attorney general who was killed five years after his president brother, had investigated Jack Ruby, the man who killed Oswald, and discovered alleged mob ties, including a mob leader he claimed was "recruited by the CIA in the [Fidel] Castro murder plot — so they were all working together in cahoots with the CIA."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.