Chris Davis launches MLB-leading 45th homer to power Orioles past Rockies 7-2

Chris Davis went 4 for 5 with his major league-leading 45th home run, Adam Jones had a two-run shot among his three hits and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Sunday.

Scott Feldman (3-3) pitched into the seventh inning to earn his first win in nearly a month. Davis scored three times and got hits in his final four at-bats.

After the All-Star slugger's two-out double off Jhoulys Chacin (11-7) in the third, Jones launched his 25th home run for a 3-0 lead.

With the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the seventh, Davis and Jones hit consecutive singles against reliever Josh Outman and later scored on Brian Roberts' one-out single.

Davis smacked a two-run drive to right-center off Edgmer Escalona in the eighth.

Feldman allowed two runs and five hits over 6 1-3 innings for his victory since July 22.

Swept in a three-game series at Arizona earlier in the week, the Orioles returned home to take two of three from the Rockies in the first meeting between the teams since 2007.

Charlie Blackmon had an RBI double for the Rockies in the seventh and later scored on Yorvit Torrealba's groundout. Colorado arrived in Baltimore having won five of six.

Early two-out hits fueled Baltimore's offense in back-to-back games. Alexi Casilla's RBI single off Chacin in the second scored Baltimore's first run.

On Saturday, Baltimore used three two-out hits to score seven runs in the third inning of an 8-4 win.

Chacin, who entered with a 1.87 road ERA, gave up nine hits and three runs over 5 1-3 innings while striking out five.

In four previous home starts since he was traded by the Cubs to Baltimore on July 2, Feldman went 1-3 with a 7.66 ERA. In improving to 10-9 overall, he allowed only two hits through six innings. The Rockies chased him with two runs on three hits in the seventh, including two doubles.

Tommy Hunter, Darren O'Day and Josh Stinson combined to work the final 2 1-3 innings behind Feldman.

NOTES: Colorado finished 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. ... Though J.J. Hardy (back spasms) was "100 percent better" than the previous day, the Orioles rested their All-Star shortstop for the second straight game. Ryan Flaherty received the start and went 1 for 4 with a double. ... The University of Maryland football team attended the game and sat in the left-field stands. ... Colorado RHP Jeff Manship (0-2, 7.20 ERA) opens a three-game series Monday night at Philadelphia against RHP Ethan Martin (1-2, 6.28). ... Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (14-3, 3.70) opposes Tampa Bay LHP David Price (6-5, 3.28) on Monday.