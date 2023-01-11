Chiefs' Travis Kelce denies rumor about split from girlfriend: 'Don’t buy into that s---'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a lot to focus on in the upcoming weeks and is not about to get dragged into the gossip mill about old flames.

Kayla Nicole, who has dated Kelce since 2017, reportedly split in 2022. She put one rumor to rest in May that the Chiefs star made her "pay for half of everything."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce put the rumor to rest too in an episode of "The Pivot" podcast on Tuesday.

"How crazy is that?" Kelce said. "Don’t buy into that s---."

He went on to say that he was not really supporting her financially. Nicole has her own athletic wear brand.

LIONS GM BACKS JARED GOFF AFTER TERRIFIC SECOND SEASON IN DETROIT

"I would never say that I was supporting her," he said. "She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money. We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about, which is ridiculous."

Kelce confirmed he was back in the field but was not looking to date anyone right now. He said he was focused on football and trying to just enjoy life and not get bogged down by anything else.

"I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce and the Chiefs have a first-round bye in the playoffs. The tight end earned his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He had a career-high 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.