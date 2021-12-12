Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs score 5 touchdowns after Raiders break huddle on logo, Kansas City leads 35-3 at halftime

Chiefs' fans reacted with loud boos from the stands as quarterback Derek Carr led the way back to the tunnel

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Arrowhead Stadium erupted in "boos" Sunday afternoon after the Las Vegas Raiders broke their pregame huddle on the Kansas City Chiefs' midfield logo. 

The Raiders initially gathered at the 25-yard-line after warmups but players and staff were seen jogging up to the Chiefs logo to break their huddle. 

Chiefs fans reacted with loud boos from the stands as quarterback Derek Carr led the team back to the tunnel, but Kansas City wasted no time in responding. 

Cornerback Mike Hughes scored on the game’s first offensive play after recovering the ball for a 23-yard fumble return for a score. Shortly after, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Darrel Williams out of the backfield for a 23-yard catch-and-run that gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

Darrel Williams (31) of the Kansas City Chiefs dives across the goal line for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Darrel Williams (31) of the Kansas City Chiefs dives across the goal line for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran in another touchdown just after the start of the second quarter, and a few minutes later, wide receiver Josh Gordon got the Chiefs’ fourth unanswered touchdown after a short pass from Mahomes on third-and-goal. 

Mike Hughes (21) of the Kansas City Chiefs returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mike Hughes (21) of the Kansas City Chiefs returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Edwards-Helaire found his way back into the end zone for another touchdown with just under two minutes left in the half, and the Raiders' Daniel Carlson connected on a 26-yard field goal to start the third quarter down 35-3. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

