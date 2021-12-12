Chiefs score 5 touchdowns after Raiders break huddle on logo, Kansas City leads 35-3 at halftime

Arrowhead Stadium erupted in "boos" Sunday afternoon after the Las Vegas Raiders broke their pregame huddle on the Kansas City Chiefs' midfield logo.

The Raiders initially gathered at the 25-yard-line after warmups but players and staff were seen jogging up to the Chiefs logo to break their huddle.

COWBOYS-WASHINGTON RIVALRY: DALLAS FLIES IN ITS OWN SIDELINE BENCHES TO FEDEX FIELD

Chiefs fans reacted with loud boos from the stands as quarterback Derek Carr led the team back to the tunnel, but Kansas City wasted no time in responding.

Cornerback Mike Hughes scored on the game’s first offensive play after recovering the ball for a 23-yard fumble return for a score. Shortly after, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Darrel Williams out of the backfield for a 23-yard catch-and-run that gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran in another touchdown just after the start of the second quarter, and a few minutes later, wide receiver Josh Gordon got the Chiefs’ fourth unanswered touchdown after a short pass from Mahomes on third-and-goal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Edwards-Helaire found his way back into the end zone for another touchdown with just under two minutes left in the half, and the Raiders' Daniel Carlson connected on a 26-yard field goal to start the third quarter down 35-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.