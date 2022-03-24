Chiefs sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to $30M deal following Tyreek Hill trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to fill the void left in their receiving room following the Tyreek Hill trade.

Just one day after trading the speedy Pro Bowl wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs on Thursday announced they signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a contract.

It was reportedly a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During his time with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling, 27, had the good fortune of being on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP.

Now, the wide receiver will be catching passes from a former NFL MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs hope to reload a high-octane offense that ranked fourth in the NFL in points per game last season.

While Valdes-Scantling isn't on the same level as Hill, he's still a vertical threat capable of spreading the field. He has averaged 17.5 yards per catch since entering the NFL in 2018.

In four seasons with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last season, he totaled just 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

CHIEFS TRADE TYREEK HILL TO DOLPHINS FOR MULTIPLE DRAFT PICKS IN NFL SHOCKER

Valdes-Scantling joins wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs last week.

Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Josh Gordon and Mecole Hardman are the other offensive receiving weapons on the Kansas City roster.

This week, Hill, 28, was traded to the Dolphins for five draft picks, and Hill received a four-year, $120 million extension from the team.

The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro had been Mahomes’ top receiving target since 2017. Hill had 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in six seasons with the Chiefs.

Compared to Hill, Valdes-Scantling is a far less expensive option for the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs could also select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The team holds two first-round picks in the draft at No. 29 and No. 30.