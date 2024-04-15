Chiefs' Rashee Rice sued for $1 million by 2 'severely injured' victims in Dallas car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sued for $1 million in damages by two victims involved in the Dallas car crash this month.

Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox are being sued by Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova, whose attorneys filed a lawsuit in Dallas County court on Thursday, per FOX 4 News.

Petrovskiy and Gromova were in a 2022 Lexus 350 SUV when they were struck by Rice and Knox. An affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News found that the Lamborghini Urus, believed to be driven by Rice, was traveling at 119 mph just seconds before the March 30 collision.

Knox, who allegedly was driving a Chevrolet Corvette, was traveling 116 mph but slowed down to 91 mph just one second before the accident.

The lawsuit in Dallas County court stated that Petrovskiy and Gromova were "severely injured by the tremendous force of the high-speed impact."

It also pointed out how Rice, Knox and other passengers in the crash allegedly walked away from the scene without showing any support for those injured.

"Despite innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their destroyed vehicles in a state of shock, Defendants intentionally, knowingly evaded assisting injured commuters and absconded from the scene," the lawsuit said, per FOX 4 News.

Brain trauma, lacerations to the face that needed stitches, bruises and internal bleeding were among the injuries suffered, per the lawsuit.

Petrovskiy and Gromova are seeking damages for medical care, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and property damage, among others.

Rice, 23, turned himself in on Thursday at the Glenn Heights Police Department. He is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox, who is a sophomore at SMU, turned himself in on Friday and is facing the same charges as Rice. He has been suspended from the football program but declined to comment further.

Rice apologized last week and took full responsibility for his part in the incident.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident," Rice wrote.

