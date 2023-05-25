Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes values ‘winning rings’ over ‘making money at this moment’

Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback in the NFL, but he isn’t necessarily paid like it.

Fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs , Mahomes will enter the 2023 NFL season as the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in terms of average annual salary.

But the two-time MVP doesn’t seem overly concerned with his pay compared to other players at his position.

"Me, my agent, and the team, we always keep open communication. And we try to do whatever is best for the team but obviously, I want to do what’s best for myself as well," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday when asked about his contract. "At the same time, I've always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment. We see what's going on around the league, but at the same time, I'll never do anything that's going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So it's kind of teetering around that line."

Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth $450 million in 2020, becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history.

But even though multiple quarterbacks have passed him in terms of annual salary, including Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts this offseason, Mahomes says he’s not driven to be the game's highest-paid QB.

"No. You just want to do whatever to not hurt other quarterbacks when their contracts come up," Mahomes said. "You want to kind of keep the bar pushing.

"It’s not about being the highest-paid guy . It’s not about making a ton of money. I’ve made enough money where I’ll be set for the rest of my life. At the same time, you have to find that line where you’re making a good amount of money, but you’re still keeping a lot of great players around you, so you can win these Super Bowls, and you’re able to compete in these games."