©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes rented Airbnb three months before Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes was voted league MVP for the second time last season

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exudes confidence both on and off the field. So much so, that two-time league MVP rented an Airbnb in Arizona for the Super Bowl even before the start of playoffs. 

In a clip from Netflix's new "Quarterback" series, Mahomes revealed his level of confidence in the belief that the Chiefs would make their third Super Bowl appearance in just four seasons.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel so my fams will stay there," he told Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during a conversation in the lead up to the big game. 

Hurst asked if Mahomes had a home in the area, to which he replied, "No, I just Airbnb’d it. I did that s--- like three months ago. I’m like bro that s--- blessed up on the price"

Taking a chance on himself certainly paid off in more ways than one. 

Brittany Mahomes leaves the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He was voted league MVP at the NFL Honors awards show, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes, and became the third player to win his second MVP before turning 28. 

Despite entering the Super Bowl with an ankle injury, Mahomes put on his second game MVP-winning performance and led the Chiefs to their third Lombardi Trophy. 

"I think the theme this year is how can we keep building," Mahomes said during training camp on Tuesday. 

Patrick Mahomes runs against the Broncos

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs escapes defensive pressure by the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"Obviously we won the Super Bowl last year, and it was amazing, but we still have a lot of young guys. We want to continue to get better and better. You look around AFC everybody’s gotten better."

Sounds like Mahomes might be shopping for another rental property in Las Vegas for next year’s game. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

