Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Tyreek Hill: 'We lost an all-time great receiver,' but credits coaches for adapting

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for adjusting the team's offensive philosophy during the 2022 season.

Last season, Mahomes and Kansas City's offense relied heavily on playmaker Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver's unique skillet and speed allowed the Chiefs to routinely make explosive plays down the field.

Hill sought a massive new contract after a standout 2021 season, but he could not come to an agreement with the Chiefs and soon departed the team via a blockbuster trade.

Kansas City received several draft picks, including a first-rounder, a second-rounder, two fourths and a sixth from the Dolphins in exchange for Hill. Miami then signed the wideout to a four-year, $120 million contract.

The deal made Hill one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and the highest-paid receiver on average annual value at the time of signing.

Hill racked up 1,239 yards on 111 catches last season. The lost of his production led some to believe that the Chiefs' offense would take a step back in 2022.

Instead, the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in the last five years and Mahomes is the leading candidate to win the league MVP award.

Earlier this week Mahomes said the coaching staff developed and maintain a solid game plan to keep the offense humming throughout the year.

"We accepted the challenge as players, the coaches and coach Bieniemy accepted the challenge," Mahomes said.

Mahomes did acknowledge Hill's talent, but credited Reid and Bieniemy for identifying the strengths of the wide receivers on this year's roster.

"We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, someone that did a lot of great things for us, but we’ve got a lot of great receivers as well, and coach Bieniemy and Coach Reid, they went in there and learned what their strengths were, and we maximized that this year. It’s not just the players, it’s the coaches, it’s everybody in that building," Mahomes added.

The Chiefs front office also made several savvy moves during the offseason to bolster the roster and the team has several draft picks who have become immediate contributors.