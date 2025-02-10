Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes leaves out teammate while shaking hands during Super Bowl LIX loss

Vibes weren’t high on the Kansas City Chiefs’ sideline during Super Bowl LIX as they were uncharacteristically blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though, was spotted walking down the bench dapping up his teammates, trying to keep spirits high at a time when they were at their lowest all season.

However, Mahomes is being scrutinized for seemingly forgetting to shake hands with one of his running backs, Samaje Perine, as he went down the line.

Perine had stood up, acting like he was going to shake hands with his quarterback, but Mahomes skipped him to talk to tight end Travis Kelce instead.

The video of Mahomes went viral after the 40-22 loss, with many wondering why he would pass up on Perine after going through the rest of his teammates.

Perine is a veteran in the NFL, playing his first year with the Chiefs in 2024 after spending time with the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos in prior seasons.

Perine was used mainly in the pass game out of the backfield, hauling in 28 receptions for 322 yards and one touchdown for the Chiefs during the regular season. He had 92 rushing yards on 20 carries with a score as well.

Perine caught a pass from Mahomes in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills, which sealed their victory and put them into their third straight Super Bowl.

While Mahomes never commented on what happened with forgetting Perine on the sideline after the game, he did post about the loss after the worst start of his career.

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back," he wrote on X.

