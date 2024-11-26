Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs lineman Tershawn Wharton catches young fan after falling over barrier at Panthers' stadium

Wharton was approaching fans to give away his game-worn gloves

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Chiefs lineman catches young fan after falling over barrier at Panthers' stadium Video

Chiefs lineman catches young fan after falling over barrier at Panthers' stadium

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Tershawn Wharton caught a young fan that fell over the barrier at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after their Week 12 win over the Panthers.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton had the catch of the day in the team’s narrow win of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. 

Wharton, 26, was walking off the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina after Spencer Schrader knocked in a 31-yard field goal as time expired to solidify the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Panthers.

Tershawn Wharton with fans

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) and teammates high five fans during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Nov, 24, 2024.  (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Fans near the tunnel where the Chiefs were exiting gathered around the barrier, including a young fan wearing a Nick Bolton jersey. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a video shared on social media, Bolton appeared to be approaching the group of fans as he took his game-worn gloves off with the intention of giving them to the young Chiefs fan. That’s when the young fan leans out and falls over the barrier. 

Reacting quickly, Wharton ran over and appeared to make an attempt to catch the child. 

Tershawn Wharton celebrates

Tershawn Wharton #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CHIEFS SQUANDER LATE DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD, BUT SURVIVE IN WALK-OFF FASHION AGAINST PANTHERS

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the child sustained any injuries from the fall, but Wharton appeared to pick him up back over the barrier with no issues. The young fan also appeared to have a glove in his hand when he was brought back up. 

A stadium staff member can be seen in the video telling fans to get back after the child fell down. 

"Go back to your seats," the man can be heard saying. "Everybody back to your seats! This kid just fell. Back to your seats." 

Tershawn Wharton QB pressure

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) pressures in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wharton appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the incident. He said he had been walking over to hand his gloves over to fans shouting his name when he saw the kid fall over. He then rushed to grab the child around the back of his shirt to break his fall.  

"I just had to kind of push him into the stands a little bit to make sure he didn’t hit [the ground] too hard."

He said he hopes to bring the young child out to a game in the future."

Wharton, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is playing in his fifth season with the Chiefs. He registered two tackles in Sunday’s win, which put the Chiefs back on track after suffering their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills. the previous week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.