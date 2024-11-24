Chiefs squander late double-digit lead, but survive in walk-off fashion against Panthers

Sunday should have been easy for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was anything but.

In fact, they were in danger of a serious upset. Yet, because they are the Chiefs, they survived.

After squandering a double-digit lead late, the Chiefs walked it off against the Carolina Panthers for a 30-27 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City had a 20-9 lead at halftime, and still led by 11 at the start of the fourth quarter. But the Panthers chipped away and played stout defense.

With less than two minutes to go, Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to two, and after the Chiefs committed a defensive pass interference on the two-point conversion, Hubard took another handoff into the end zone to tie the game with 1:46 to go.

But as we’ve learned plenty of times, you never want to give the Chiefs any time. They quickly got into field goal range, as Patrick Mahomes scrambled for 34 yards. Several plays later, Spencer Shrader drilled the 31-yard field goal as time expired.

PANTHERS ROOKIE TIGHT END CARTED OFF FIELD AFTER FALLING ON HEAD

The Chiefs may have improved to 10-1, but they are certainly lucky to be in this spot. Just two weeks ago, they blocked a potential game-winning field goal against the Denver Broncos.

They have not played sharp, again, but the reigning back-to-back champions keep on getting the job done.

Mahomes went 27-for-37 with three touchdowns – DeAndre Hopkins caught the third.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday – they beat them 27-20 earlier this season after losing both games against them last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.