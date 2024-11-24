Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs squander late double-digit lead, but survive in walk-off fashion against Panthers

The Chiefs led by 11 in the fourth quarter

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Sunday should have been easy for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was anything but.

In fact, they were in danger of a serious upset. Yet, because they are the Chiefs, they survived.

After squandering a double-digit lead late, the Chiefs walked it off against the Carolina Panthers for a 30-27 victory.

Spencer Shrader

Spencer Shrader celebrates with Matt Araiza of the Kansas City Chiefs after kicking the game-winning field goal to beat the Panthers 30-27 at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Kansas City had a 20-9 lead at halftime, and still led by 11 at the start of the fourth quarter. But the Panthers chipped away and played stout defense. 

With less than two minutes to go, Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to two, and after the Chiefs committed a defensive pass interference on the two-point conversion, Hubard took another handoff into the end zone to tie the game with 1:46 to go.

But as we’ve learned plenty of times, you never want to give the Chiefs any time. They quickly got into field goal range, as Patrick Mahomes scrambled for 34 yards. Several plays later, Spencer Shrader drilled the 31-yard field goal as time expired.

Noah Gray

Noah Gray of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown  against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

The Chiefs may have improved to 10-1, but they are certainly lucky to be in this spot. Just two weeks ago, they blocked a potential game-winning field goal against the Denver Broncos.

They have not played sharp, again, but the reigning back-to-back champions keep on getting the job done.

Mahomes went 27-for-37 with three touchdowns – DeAndre Hopkins caught the third.

Mahomes with fan

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs gives a fan a headband after beating the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24, 2024. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday – they beat them 27-20 earlier this season after losing both games against them last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.