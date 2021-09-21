Chiefs' coach Greg Lewis fined for sideline altercation involving Browns' Ronnie Harrison, NFLPA says

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis has been fined by the NFL after shoving Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison during the Week 1 sideline altercation, the NFLPA said.

Browns center and union president J.C. Tretter told Yahoo Sports on Monday that Lewis was indeed fined, despite initial reports that he would not be subject to any disciplinary measures and only received a warning.

"It has been communicated to us that the Chiefs coach was fined by the NFL."

Harrison himself received a $12,128 fine for shoving Lewis. It all began when Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes before going down on the sideline. Harrison appeared to step on Edwards-Helaire in the midst of a pileup which prompted Lewis to shove him first.

Harrison responded by shoving back.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was upset with the incident, saying Harrison stepped on Edwards-Helaire’s chest and when Lewis tried to get him off he wouldn’t, prompting the shove.

"You don’t do that on our sideline," he said. "You don’t do that to our guys – bottom line."

But coach ​​Kevin Stefanski saw it differently.

"I do think that any contact that came from Ronnie was incidental,’’ he said at the time. "If you watch the tape, it’s pretty obvious that he’s getting collisioned (sic) as he’s trying to get off of their boundary, but that doesn’t excuse him from retaliating. You can’t do that. That’s something we all know, that the game officials will see the second guy not the first guy.’’

The Chiefs bench initially was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but it was later reversed. Harrison was then called for a penalty and ejected from the game.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.