New York Jets

Chiefs' final drive sparks controversy over called, missed penalties

Patrick Mahomes killed any chance of a final Jets drive

A pivotal penalty against New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had head coach Robert Saleh irate as the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, on Sunday nearly pulling off a major upset.

On 3rd-and-20 with 4:29 to go in the game, Patrick Mahomes’ pass was intercepted and it appeared New York had some life down three points. But a penalty flag was thrown and Garnder was called for holding on Justin Watson. The penalty extended the drive for the second time.

Robert Saleh complains

Robert Saleh of the New York Jets reacts to a call against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

As the Chiefs eventually iced the game, Saleh was furious on the sideline and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. It didn’t appear to be the only penalty on the drive he was upset about.

NFL veteran Darius Butler wrote: "That flag toss was a little late by the (officials)."

Mahomes scrambled earlier in the drive on 3rd-and-23 and a penalty was called on Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley for illegal contact. If there was no penalty on the play, Mahomes would have made it the first down but Jets fans pointed out that Juwaan Taylor may have gotten away with a holding call.

"Is this the worst missed call in nfl history? He held him for about 15 mins. I don’t think the broadcast even made mention of it??? Wow 3rd and 22! Yea it’s easy when you’re blatantly holding," Barstool's KFC wrote.

"That whole drive after the fumble was unfortunate. Extremely unfortunate. Especially for a primetime football game," Saleh said after the game, via Yahoo Sports.

Sauce Gardner stares at a ref

Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after a safety during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It wasn’t make or break as the Jets had multiple opportunities to stop the Chiefs after the Zach Wilson fumble gave them the ball back. Kansas City ran 15 plays to end the game.

New York was the beneficiary of a safety on an offensive facemask penalty that appeared to occur outside of the end zone as well as a debatable horse collar penalty.

The Jets were flagged seven times for 42 yards. The Chiefs were called for five penalties for 46 yards.

