Chiefs' DeAndre Hopkins arrives at Super Bowl LIX wearing late father's coat

A few months ago, the Tennessee Titans sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a conditional draft pick. Hopkins experienced his fair share of ups and downs in less than two full seasons in Tennesee.

But today, Hopkins plays in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players and coaches began arriving at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in the afternoon as the highly anticipated kickoff for Super Bowl LIX drew near.

Hopkins arrival featured arguably the best pregame outfit. The star wide receiver walked toward the Kansas City locker room wearing a fur coat, which was once owned by his late father.

Hopkins' dad died in a car accident in 1992, according to ESPN. The future NFL star was just 5 months old at the time. The coat was passed on to Hopkins after his father's death.

ESPN also noted that Hopkins made a vow to himself that he would wear the treasure coat on the same day of his wedding ceremony or the day of his first Super Bowl, whichever event happened first.

Hopkins is not currently married, but the Chiefs are playing in a third consecutive Super Bowl, which gave the star receiver a reason to pull the coat from the closet.

Today's big game also marks the ninth time Hopkins will compete in a postseason game. He has recorded 38 catches for 457 receiving yards over those eight previous games. Hopkins is also credited with one receiving touchdown.

Hopkins has not been featured much in this year's playoffs so far. The five-time Pro Bowler has one catch for 11 yards heading into Super Bowl LIX. He finished the regular season with 437 yards and hauled in four touchdowns over his 10 games with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Eagles meet in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX's Super Bowl coverage kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

