Chiefs' Britt Reid placed on administrative leave following crash that seriously injured 5-year-old girl

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium last Thursday night.

The Chiefs released a statement on the decision on Tuesday.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

On Saturday morning, police were granted a search warrant to search into Reid’s cell phone to "help determine if there was any phone activity prior to or at the time of the crash, and whether the phone was subsequently used to discuss the incident with other persons," according to the search warrant application via KSHB-TV.

Reid told responding officers he had two to three drinks and was on an Adderall prescription at the time of the incident, according to FOX4 KC. He also complained of stomach pain and had surgery.

Howard Lotven, a Kansas City attorney, told the station that tests taken for blood alcohol are sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lab and can take weeks to process.

"That usually takes 4-8 weeks. Only because they are testing those blood tests from all around the state," Lotven told FOX4 KC.

Andy Reid, the father of Britt Reid, was asked about his son again Monday in his post-Super Bowl press conference.

"That little girl, my heart goes out to her," Andy Reid said, via KSHB-TV.

He added that his son was "doing better now."

"I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides," he said.

Tiffany Verhulst, who set up the GoFundMe donation page, gave a brief update about Ariel’s condition late Monday.

"Thank you again to everyone donating and sending so many prayers and kind words to the family. Ariel remains in the same condition and hasn’t woken up yet. We don’t have any other updates as of right now," she wrote.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money to cover her medical expenses has received more than $387,000.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.