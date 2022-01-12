Chiefs' Andy Reid says Matt Nagy and other coaches fired on Black Monday will bounce back

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared some words of encouragement this week after several NFL coaches didn’t survive Black Monday, including his former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

The Chicago Bears announced that they would be parting ways with Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace just one day after losing to the Minnesota Vikings and finishing the season 6-11, marking the Bears' first losing season since 2017.

While calls to "Fire Nagy" have lingered all season, Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the future is bright for coaches like Nagy.

"They’ve had the opportunity to be one out of 32 people in the whole world and that doesn’t happen very often in your life, where you’re that small of a minority there," Reid said, via a video conference. "It’s been an honor to coach against some of these guys, to work with some of them, and they’re going to have bright careers going down the road."

He continued: "There’s always little humps in this thing that you go through, that you got to go through, the valley to get to the peak, and it happens. It’s a crazy business that way, but they’re all good guys. I know all of them, and they’re great guys, and they can basically do what they want to do from here."

Nagy joined the Chiefs in 2012 and served as the quarterbacks coach under Reid until 2016 when he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was hired as the Bears’ head coach in 2018. In four seasons, he finished with a 34-31 record and two playoff appearances.