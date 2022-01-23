Chiefs' Andy Reid reveals epic advice to Patrick Mahomes before team sent playoff game into OT

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had the utmost confidence in Patrick Mahomes’ ability to get the team where it needed to be with 13 seconds left in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes marched up the field and threw to key passes to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to get the team to within field-goal range to allow Harrison Butker to kick the game-tying field goal. Butker sent the game into overtime and Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Kelce won the game.

After the game, Reid was asked whether he gave any advice to Mahomes when things were looking "grim" with 13 seconds left and their season on the line.

Reid responded: "When it’s grim, be the grim reaper and go get it. He did that. He made everybody around him better which he’s great at. He just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s gonna be there battling."

Mahomes was the grim reaper for the Bills on Sunday night. His play in the final two minutes of regulation and in the fourth quarter helped Kansas City secure a spot in the AFC Championship Game for the fourth straight year.

Mahomes finished 33-for-44 with 378 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He had a touchdown each to Hill, Kelce and Byron Pringle.

Kansas City won the game, 42-36.