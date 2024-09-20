Chicago Sky players lament 'disgusting' vitriol they've received on social media this year: 'It's so hurtful'

The WNBA has gotten unprecedented attention this year, which has led to much more criticism of its players.

Members of the Chicago Sky said they had never received so much hate and harassment until this season.

"I'll be honest, it was tough. It was really tough," Dana Evans said Thursday night after their season finale. "We’re professionals. We know that we can play this game, but when you’ve got people that’s steady bashing you that’s supposed to be our supporters, I feel like that was a little slap in the face.

"That was kind of hard to deal with. It was really disgusting.

"But I always say God does not make mistakes, and this season challenged my mental to another level. And I feel like I'm going to be so much better next season just mentally, prepared for everything."

Her teammate, Isabelle Harrison, held back tears while discussing the "bigotry and racism" she's seen on social media.

"I’ve never experienced this much hate and harassment, this entire season." Harrison said. "I get emotional about it. … It’s hard because it should have never been like that. You just want to play basketball. If it’s online, it’s online. But you now get tagged in it. I’m constantly having to block people, and people are just making narratives about you. It’s hurtful. And it’s hard to just focus on basketball.

"I appreciate the new eyes, but if this comes with hate and bigotry and racism and even people that look like me bashing me, keep it offline because it’s so hurtful, and you don’t know how that affects people. I just think that’s something that a lot of new fans should be mindful of, and we don’t want that to carry into the locker room.

"You just try to stay away from it," she added. "Even when you're off it, it still happens. I get so much support from it, as well, but when you get so much negativity, and you have a job to do … you just have to block it out."

Sky rookie phenom Angel Reese earlier this month said she has been the victim of "racism" and "death threats," notably by fans of Caitlin Clark. But Evans said even Sky fans have been critical of the team.

"If you're going to support the Sky, support the Sky," she said. "I feel like that was a big issue. It messes with your mental. I don't care how good you are or what's going on. You're gonna see stuff, you're gonna read stuff. But this, it made us better and a lot stronger up here."

The Sky missed out on the playoffs, finishing 10th in the 12-team league. The top eight teams make the postseason.

