Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Fever players credit Caitlin Clark with popularity surge after record WNBA crowd: ‘We appreciate her for this’

The Fever's regular season finale drew in a crowd of 20,711 fans for the largest crowd in WNBA history

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd Video

Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a 6-1 run, with Clark seemingly running away with the Rookie of the Year award. Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright ask if the WNBA is doing enough to support Clark's rising stardom.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Indiana Fever closed out the regular season the same way they began it – in record fashion. 

When Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun back in May, the matchup set the record for the most-watched WNBA game in more than 20 years, with 2.1 million viewers tuning in to see the former Iowa star take center stage.

Caitlin Clark signs a ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, signs mini basketballs for fans following in a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

On Thursday night, the Fever set another record in front of a crowd of 20,711 fans, the largest attendance in WNBA history.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This year’s rookie class set a new standard for women’s basketball, but Clark led the charge, and her teammates recognized the impact she has had on the game. 

"It’s huge," NaLyssa Smith said of the crowd that attended Thursday’s narrow loss to the Washington Mystics. 

"This is what we’ve been hoping for forever. It’s fun to play in front of these [crowds]. You never get used to it. Just always showing up and playing in front of sold-out crowds, and I mean, shoutout Caitlin. Shoutout Caitlin, we appreciate her for this."

Caitlin Clark fans

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, celebrates after a three-point basket against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CAITLIN CLARK'S FIRST SEASON FINALE IS MOST-ATTENDED WNBA GAME OF ALL TIME, CAPPING OFF HISTORIC SEASON

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell echoed that sentiment ahead of the game, adding that Clark’s popularity has given way for "casual" fans to begin to appreciate the sport's biggest names. 

"I think the reality of it is that I don’t think people would know without [Caitlin Clark]. So, shoutout to Caitlin. That’s just the reality. I think she’s done an unbelievable job of bringing obviously her own fans and the people that support her." 

Kelsey Mitchell looks to take a shot

Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, left, takes a shot over Natasha Cloud of the Phoenix Mercury during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 16, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark has undoubtedly changed the landscape of the WNBA, but she has also changed the landscape of the franchise. The Fever clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs earlier this month, making their first postseason appearance since 2016.

They begin their playoff journey with a three-game series against the Sun beginning with Game 1 on Sunday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.