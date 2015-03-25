Chicago Bears waive FB Evan Rodriguez after another brush with the law

The Chicago Bears have waived fullback Evan Rodriguez after he was charged with driving under the influence last month.

The Bears also waived wide receivers Demetrius Fields and Dale Moss on Monday. They signed wide receivers Devin Aromashodu and Jerrell Jackson and fullback Tony Fiammetta.

Rodriguez was ticketed on May 31 for driving under the influence, speeding and improper lane usage. He was also charged in March with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer in Miami. Those charges were eventually dropped.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez, drafted out of Temple, played in 12 games for the Bears in 2012. He had four catches for 21 yards.

Aromashodu also played for the Bears from 2009-10. He has 78 receptions for 1,193 yards and five touchdowns in 61 career NFL games.