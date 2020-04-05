Chicago Bears: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Chicago Bears finished 8-8 during the 2019 season.

The Bears have seven picks going into the draft. They acquired three of their picks from two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the Bears didn’t have a first- or second-round pick in the draft. In the third round, the Bears chose running back David Montgomery. He rushed for 889 yards with six touchdowns.

Here are the Bears’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

Second Round, No. 43 overall (from OAK)

Second Round, No. 50 overall

Fifth Round, No. 163 overall

Sixth Round, No. 196 overall

Sixth Round, No. 200 overall (from PHI)

Seventh Round, No. 226 overall (from OAK)

Seventh Round, No. 233 overall

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the Bears’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Artie Burns, CB (signed from PIT)

Barkevious Mingo, LB (signed from HOU)

Demetrius Harris, TE (signed from CLE)

Germain Ifedi, OL (signed from SEA)

Jimmy Graham, TE (signed from NO)

Jordan Lucas, S (signed from KC)

Nick Foles, QB (trade with JAX)

Robert Quinn, DE (signed from DAL)

DEPARTURES

Chase Daniel, QB (signed with DET)

Cornelius Lucas, CB (signed with WAS)

Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, S (signed with DAL)

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB (signed with WAS)

Leonard Floyd, LB (signed with LAR)

Nicholas Williams, DT (signed with DET)

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB (signed with LV)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Aaron Lynch LB

Bradley Sowell, TE

Joshua Simmons, CB

Prince Amukamara, CB

T.J. Clemmings, OL

Taylor Gabriel, WR

Ted Larsen, OL