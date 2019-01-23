Chicago bar's list of rules include no Cubs fans or Trump supporters

A new prohibition-style speakeasy that opened last month in Chicago will bar Chicago Cubs fans and people who support President Trump, according to rules the establishment posted Tuesday.

The Hyde Chi, located 6 miles south of the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field, posted its list of rules on Instagram in hopes to keep the “negative people” out.

“These are the rules of the house making their rounds. There’s no room for negative people in our house,” the post’s caption read. “If you don’t understand the industry and are ignorant to the humor in this then do us a favor and hit that unfollow button. We don’t want you to rub your negative vibes on us.”

The post was met with mixed reviews, as some users supported the bar’s rules while others questioned the business model.

Jovanis Bouargoub, the bar’s owner, told the Chicago Sun-Times the Cubs and Trump rules are supposed to be funny -- but noted that coming into the bar with Trump gear or Cubs gear would be grounds for ejection.

“Some people don’t really see the humor in it, which is disturbing,” he told the newspaper.