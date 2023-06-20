Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Premier League
Published

Chelsea signs Leipzig forward Christoper Nkunku to six-year contract

Nkunku has previously played for Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chelsea signed France forward Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig on a six-year contract on Tuesday.

The London club spent around $630 million last season and has got its latest recruitment drive up and running with the deal for the highly rated Nkunku. His contract starts on July 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christopher Nkunku rans with ball

Christopher Nkunku of France runs with the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023 in Paris, France.  (Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

"A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch," the 25-year-old Nkunku said.

Chelsea endured a miserable first year under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. It recorded its lowest ever points total in the Premier League and missed out on qualification for Europe.

ENGLISH STAR KYLE WALKER AT CENTER OF FEUD BETWEEN MOTHERS OF HIS CHILDREN: 'OUR SON IS NOT A DIRTY SECRET'

Christopher Nkunku smiles with teammates

Christopher Nkunku waits with teammates in the players tunnel before the warm up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023 in Paris, France.  (Aurelien Meunier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were discarded and club icon Frank Lampard returned in an interim role to see out the season. Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed and charged with the responsibility of turning around Chelsea's fortunes.

Nkunku is expected to kick off another busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christopher Nkunku celebrates goal

Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates with a red balloon after he scored his teams first goal during the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion on June 03, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.  (Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

"Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad," Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement.

Nkunku has been capped 10 times by France and played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.