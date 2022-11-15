Charles Barkley weighs in on Kyrie Irving, does not want anyone 'canceled'

As the NBA world waits for the Brooklyn Nets to announce if and when Kyrie Irving will return from his suspension, many are speaking out in support of Irving's return as the suspension for sharing an antisemitic film on social media has become indefinite.

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James voiced his opinion , saying the seven-time All-Star should be allowed to return to the court after apologizing to the Jewish community following his suspension of "at least five games."

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley also believes Irving should be allowed to return to the court while supporting the Nets’ decision to suspend the seven-time All-Star.

FORMER NBA REFS CLAIM THEY WERE FIRED FOR COVID VAX REFUSAL, ALLEGE ‘JAB OR JOB ULTIMATUM’

"People have the right to feel and say what they want to," Barkley said on CNN. "We have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.

"I don’t know Kyrie Irving. I don’t know if he’s a good guy or a bad guy. I think he’s been suspended – rightfully so – and I think he should come back and play in the NBA.

While Barkley believes that Irving should be allowed to return to the basketball court, he also noted that "free speech" does not come without consequences.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This thing with free speech has really gotten out of hand, Don [Lemon]," Barkley said. "You can’t just go around insulting people just because it’s freedom of speech."

When asked by Lemon if this constituted "cancel culture," Barkley pushed back on the term.

"I don’t like using the term ‘cancel culture’ because I don't want anyone canceled," Barkley responded. "But you should be called to the carpet if you said something wrong. I don’t believe somebody should lose their job or things like that. But you should be called out of you said something stupid."

"I’ve been called out many times and I have no problem with that. But I hate the term ‘cancel culture’ because very few people are canceled."

HALL OF FAMER TIM HARDAWAY MAKES DISTASTEFUL RAPE COMMENT DURING SPECIAL WARRIORS BROADCAST

The Nets have reportedly required Irving to complete six tasks before he’s able to return to the court.

Those steps reportedly include completing antisemitic/anti-hate training and sitting down with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, the National Basketball Players Association told its members Irving has spoken with team, league, and union officials recently and is hoping for a resolution "very soon," according to an email obtained by ESPN.

It was also reported that there is "no momentum" for Irving to return to the floor during the Nets’ four-game road trip, which concludes at the Portland Trail Blazers Nov. 17.