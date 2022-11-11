Kyrie Irving’s return on upcoming road trip has ‘no momentum’: report

Kyrie Irving, suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for "no less than five games" last week for sharing an antisemitic film on social media, is inching closer to returning to the court.

The National Basketball Players Association told its members Irving has spoken with team, league and union officials recently and is hoping for a resolution "very soon," according to an email obtained by ESPN.

Irving was suspended Nov. 3, and the fifth game since the suspension will be played Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers , meaning the earliest that Irving could return is Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

There is "no momentum" for Irving to return to the floor during the Nets’ four-game road trip, which concludes at the Portland Trail Blazers Nov. 17, according to ESPN.

NETS’ OWNER MEETS WITH KYRIE IRVING, CONCLUDES STAR DOES NOT HAVE ‘BELIEFS OF HATE TOWARD JEWISH PEOPLE"

The Nets’ organization has insisted Irving meet a "series of objective remedial measures" to return to the team.

Brooklyn did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital asking whether Irving had met the measures set by the organization, whether Irving would travel with the team to Los Angeles or whether he would play against the Lakers.

On Friday, Nets owner Joe Tsai posted to social media that he met with Irving Thursday and stated that he does not believe Irving holds any antisemitic beliefs.

"Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday," Tsai said in a tweet Friday. "We spent quality time to understand each other, and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.

CELTICS’ JAYLEN BROWN QUESTIONS NIKE’S ‘ETHICS’ AFTER PHIL KNIGHT COMMENTS ON KYRIE IRVING

"The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education."

On Thursday, Lakers star LeBron James showed his support for Irving — a former teammate of James — saying the seven-time All-Star should be allowed back with the team after apologizing to the Jewish community.

"I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple," James tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

Brooklyn has gone 3-1 since Irving’s suspension.