Charles Barkley: 'Stupid' Dems lost election because they had 'no game plan'

The 2024 presidential election was not particularly close, as Vice President Kamala Harris failed to swing any red states from 2020, while Donald Trump won all seven battleground states.

The Democratic Party has come under fire since Harris' loss, and Charles Barkley has joined the fray.

Barkley said Trump won a second time because Dems "had no game plan."

"We still haven’t solved the immigration problem . . . never addressed inflation. Bringing all these stupid stars out to rally the vote, what was that? I love Beyoncé. That ain’t gonna make me vote a certain type of way . . . you guys lost because y’all stupid . . ." Barkley said on "The Steam Room" podcast with his NBA on TNT co-host Ernie Johnson.

"It’s all our faults for not having a game plan. We’re not having concerts and rallies. People want solutions, they want money in their pocket, they want the border secure."

Barkley, a former CNN host, also pleaded with those not happy with the result to get over it.

"I wish him nothing but the best, but we lost. And I just want to say this to the Democrats: I’m an Independent who voted Democratic. Do me this favor, shut the f--- up. When you win, you get to say what you want to. When you lose you need to shut the hell up. . . .

"I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump is racist or whatever. I’m not a fan of the guy, but he’s the president. I’m gonna have to respect the office."

Trump earned 312 electoral votes in his 30 states won, against Harris' 226.

