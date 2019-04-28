Charles Barkley says Jared Kushner 'snuck' him into White House to avoid meeting Trump

Former NBA great Charles Barkley said President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner snuck him into the White House to discuss vocational education policy because he didn’t want to meet with the president.

The basketball legend recalled the secret meeting while speaking to former ESPN host Jemele Hill on her podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” the Daily Mail reported.

"[Kushner] calls me, and I said, 'Listen, Jared. Number one, I don't want to be on camera, I don't want to see your father-in-law, but I'll come to the White House if you're serious,'" Barkley said on the podcast.

He did not reveal when the meeting took place, according to the news site. Barkley said Kushner learned of his $1 million donation to an organization that teaches African-Americans trade skills.

The pair exchanged contact information at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, which they both attended in 2017, he said.

"He snuck me in," Barkley said. "We had a great conversation, and hopefully it will go further. ... I'm on my mission, and hopefully, he can help me with my mission."

Hill was suspended from ESPN for calling Trump a white supremacist on Twitter. She left the sports network in last September and currently writes for the Atlantic.