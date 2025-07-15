Charles Barkley believes coaches in today's NBA are 'cowards'

Expand / Collapse search
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke candidly Friday about how players in today’s NBA could become great, and it all revolved around who is on the bench.

Barkley lamented how coaches treat NBA players today, suggesting some are "scared to coach" because of how much money players make.

"I think the biggest thing you need to be a great player is have a good coaching staff. That is probably the most important thing — the coaching staff," Barkley explained on "The Dan Patrick Show." "I think more players get ruined by bad coaching staffs … because coaches are cowards. They’re scared to coach. 

Charles Barkley vs Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., in 1994. (USA Today Sports)

"Like, I wanted a Pat Riley. I had a great coach, Billy Cunningham, a Gregg Popovich, but most of the coaches today, they are cowards because the players make so much money. They don’t have them under control. The players run the team. And the coach needs to realize that player is going to get him fired, but we have taken the power from the coaches away because the players make so much money. But I say bad coaches have ruined more players than anything in the NBA."

Charles Barkley on Team USA

U.S. forward Charles Barkley against Argentina during the 1992 Tournament of the Americas at Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., July 3, 1992. (USA Today Sports)

Barkley spoke to Patrick at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The annual event took place over the weekend, and former NHL star Joe Pavelski took home the trophy.

Charles Barkley in Nevada

Charles Barkley at Edgewood Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament July 10, 2025. (Jim Krajewski/RGJ/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

The former Phoenix Suns star finished tied for 69th despite most bettors wagering he would win the tournament.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.