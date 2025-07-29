Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Pro Bowler's ex-wife slams NFL aggregator for framing contract news around their divorce

Rashawn Slater signed a lucrative deal on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The ex-wife of Los Angeles Chargers lineman Rashawn Slater took issue with how one NFL social media aggregator framed the announcement of his contract extension.

Slater agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Chargers on Sunday, reportedly worth up to $144 million with a $29 million signing bonus. It made him the highest-paid lineman in NFL history.

Rashawn Slater looks on

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, #70, looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The NFL aggregator known on social media as Dov Kleiman wrote on X that Slater had "finalized a divorce from his wife recently" and that the contract extension was "good timing."

Stassney Brown, Slater’s ex-wife, reacted to the post on X.

"This is deplorable. I hold nothing but support for Rashawn," she wrote on X. "His contract is not about me. 

"I think we should focus on what’s most important here, and that is his career and his success. Please stop including me in this narrative.  He deserves his moment."

Rashawn Slater and his teammates

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, #76, quarterback Justin Herbert, #10, guard Jamaree Salyer, #68, fullback Scott Matlock, #44, center Bradley Bozeman, #75, guard Zion Johnson, #77, and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, #70, during and NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 10, 2024. (Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)

It was Brown’s first activity on her X account in a while. She and Slater were married in 2022 and finalized a divorce recently, though the exact timing was unclear.

The Kleiman account didn’t respond to Brown’s post.

Los Angeles selected Slater with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2021 draft. He began to pay dividends almost immediately as he was a Pro Bowler in his rookie year.

Rashawn Slater blocks for Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, #10, throws as offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, #70, provides coverage against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, #55, during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 15, 2022. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

He only played three games in 2022 due to injury but bounced back in 2023 and 2024. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.