Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers to place All-Pro Corey Linsley on IR with heart issue

Linsley played in the Chargers' first three games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense took a major hit on Friday.

The Chargers said they will place All-Pro center Corey Linsley on the injured reserve with a non-emergent heart issue. Linsley played and started the first three games for the Chargers in his 10th NFL season. Linsley said through the team that he was in good spirits and will keep meeting with doctors to get more information.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Corey Linsley jogs off the field

Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley jogs back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, December 18, 2022, in Inglewood, California.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Linsley will officially go on IR on Saturday as Los Angeles missed the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Friday. He was already ruled out for Sunday’s AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will Clapp is expected to be the starting center for the Chargers for at least the next four games.

The 32-year-old Youngstown, Ohio, native played for the Green Bay Packers for the first seven seasons of his NFL career. He was named a First-Team All-Pro member in 2020. He joined the Chargers in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

NFL LEGEND JOE MONTANA MOURNS DEATH OF DIANNE FEINSTEIN

Corey Linsley at practice

Corey Linsley, #63 of the Los Angeles Chargers, speaks to a reporter after training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on August 5, 2023, in Costa Mesa, California.  (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He’s been tasked to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert went from being sacked 32 times in his rookie season to 31 in 2021. He was sacked 38 times in 2022. The star quarterback did enough to earn some MVP votes last season.

So far this year, he’s been sacked seven times. Los Angeles eked out their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chargers linemen

Zion Johnson, #77 of the Los Angeles Chargers, Trey Pipkins III, #79 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Corey Linsley, #63 of the Los Angeles Chargers, celebrate after Pipkins' two point conversion during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

But without Linsley, it’s not getting easier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.