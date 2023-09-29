Chargers to place All-Pro Corey Linsley on IR with heart issue

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense took a major hit on Friday.

The Chargers said they will place All-Pro center Corey Linsley on the injured reserve with a non-emergent heart issue. Linsley played and started the first three games for the Chargers in his 10th NFL season. Linsley said through the team that he was in good spirits and will keep meeting with doctors to get more information.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Linsley will officially go on IR on Saturday as Los Angeles missed the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Friday. He was already ruled out for Sunday’s AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will Clapp is expected to be the starting center for the Chargers for at least the next four games.

The 32-year-old Youngstown, Ohio, native played for the Green Bay Packers for the first seven seasons of his NFL career. He was named a First-Team All-Pro member in 2020. He joined the Chargers in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

NFL LEGEND JOE MONTANA MOURNS DEATH OF DIANNE FEINSTEIN

He’s been tasked to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert went from being sacked 32 times in his rookie season to 31 in 2021. He was sacked 38 times in 2022. The star quarterback did enough to earn some MVP votes last season.

So far this year, he’s been sacked seven times. Los Angeles eked out their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But without Linsley, it’s not getting easier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.