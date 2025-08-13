Chargers' Najee Harris runs drills for first time since eye injury in Fourth of July mishap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Najee Harris is trending in the right direction after a scary moment celebrating the Fourth of July.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back sustained a "superficial eye injury" in a fireworks mishap during a holiday event.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season," his agent's statement said, via ESPN .

Harris participated in drills on Tuesday for the first time since the injury.

Harris was with a trainer off to the side. The Chargers have yet to officially disclose the injury, which is not required during training camp and the preseason.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh did recently say "there's a chance" Harris is not ready for their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Sept. 5.

Harris signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $5.25 million with the Chargers in the offseason. He’s in a backfield with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jarret Patterson and rookie Omarion Hampton.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft. He has played in and started every game since he entered the league. He ran for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns in 68 games.

The Chargers racked up 1,882 yards and averaged 110.7 yards per game. JK Dobbins led the Chargers with 905 yards, and Gus Edwards ran for 365 yards. Vidal had 155 rushing yards, and Haskins had 89.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

