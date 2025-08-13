Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Najee Harris runs drills for first time since eye injury in Fourth of July mishap

Coach Jim Harbaugh says 'there's a chance' Harris may not be ready for Sept 5 season opener

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Nick Wright on the Chargers & Herbert, Top 10 Teams, New Look Luka | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on the Chargers & Herbert, Top 10 Teams, New Look Luka | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Danny Parkins to discuss the Los Angeles Chargers, Danny’s Top 10 teams, and whether or not Luka Doncic’s new look can help the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Najee Harris is trending in the right direction after a scary moment celebrating the Fourth of July.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back sustained a "superficial eye injury" in a fireworks mishap during a holiday event.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season," his agent's statement said, via ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Najee Harris in practice

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, #22, catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Harris participated in drills on Tuesday for the first time since the injury.

Harris was with a trainer off to the side. The Chargers have yet to officially disclose the injury, which is not required during training camp and the preseason.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh did recently say "there's a chance" Harris is not ready for their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Sept. 5.

Najee Harris running

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, #22, during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

DREW BREES TALKS SAINTS EXPECTATIONS, BO NIX'S SOPHOMORE SEASON WITH SEAN PAYTON, AND REVIVAL OF NFL PRESEASON

Harris signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $5.25 million with the Chargers in the offseason. He’s in a backfield with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jarret Patterson and rookie Omarion Hampton.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft. He has played in and started every game since he entered the league. He ran for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns in 68 games.

Najee Harris and Kimani Vidal

Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris, #22, Omarion Hampton, #8, and Kimani Vidal, #30, look on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers racked up 1,882 yards and averaged 110.7 yards per game. JK Dobbins led the Chargers with 905 yards, and Gus Edwards ran for 365 yards. Vidal had 155 rushing yards, and Haskins had 89.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue