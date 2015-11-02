Champs! Royals' latest amazing rally earns World Series title

NEW YORK -- Crown `em, Kansas City!

One agonizing step from ecstasy last season, this time the Royals reign after their latest incredible comeback and a go-ahead hit from maybe the most unlikely player in uniform.

Christian Colon singled home the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning and those bound-and-determined Royals rallied one more time to beat the New York Mets 7-2 in 12 innings early Monday for their first World Series championship since 1985 and second overall.

Down two runs in the ninth, Kansas City fought back in Game 5 against two of the top arms on the pitching-rich Mets: Matt Harvey and Jeurys Familia. And the Royals did it not with home run power but instead a daring dash from Eric Hosmer, a three-run double by Lorenzo Cain, and a couple of crucial stolen bases.

Consistent contact, keep the line moving.

And that's how World Series MVP Salvador Perez and the Royals became the first team since the 2002 Angels to come from behind in all four World Series wins, according to STATS. That's how they washed away the bitter taste of last year's Game 7 loss at home to San Francisco, an October heartbreak that drove them to their singular focus all season.

Never waver. Win it all this time.

Now, this group of homegrown favorites that turned around a floundering franchise, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon and Hosmer, can take their place in Royals history alongside George Brett, Willie Wilson, Bret Saberhagen and those champs from 30 years ago.

With no margin for error, Harvey put the Mets' last hope in his hands and hung on as long as he could. After eight scoreless innings, he pushed to pitch the ninth and finally faltered.

New York slugger Yoenis Cespedes exited with knee pain but Curtis Granderson hit a leadoff homer, his third long ball of the Series, and the Mets managed a 2-0 lead against heavy-hearted Royals starter Edinson Volquez, pitching one day after returning from his father's funeral.

But for these resilient Royals, no deficit is too large, no time in the game too late.

Perez looped a leadoff single in the 12th off losing pitcher Addison Reed, and pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson stole second. One out later, Colon stepped in as a pinch hitter for his first plate appearance since the regular-season finale Oct. 4.

Hardly rusty, he lined a 1-2 pitch into left-center and pounded his chest at first base. Alcides Escobar added an RBI double, and Cain's bases-loaded double off Bartolo Colon broke it open.

All that was left was for Wade Davis to close it out. He threw a called third strike past Wilmer Flores to end it and tossed his glove high in the air as the Royals rushed toward the mound to celebrate.