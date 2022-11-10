Central Michigan's Bert Emanuel Jr lifts Chippewas to win with electrifying touchdown runs, 293 rushing yards

Central Michigan freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. had two electrifying touchdown runs that helped the Chippewas to a 31-27 win over Buffalo Wednesday night.

Buffalo had a 24-7 lead going into the third quarter when Emanuel broke off a 75-yard run on the first play of the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, he found the end zone once again on an 87-yard scamper. Central Michigan outscored Buffalo 17-0 in the third and tied the game.

In the fourth quarter, Emanuel would rush for another touchdown – this time a 1-yarder – to put Central Michigan back on top. The Chippewas would hold off the Bulls for the rest of the game.

Emanuel’s runs were the talk of the sports world.

He rushed for 293 yards on the ground and threw for 22 more on three attempts. Emanuel finished the game with three rushing touchdowns. His teammate, Daniel Richardson, was 7-of-14 for 95 yards.

The Bulls also got a great game from running back Ron Cook Jr.

Cook rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown. Al-Jay Henderson and Mike Washington also scored touchdowns in the game.

Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder had 191 passing yards in the loss.

Central Michigan moved to 4-6 overall and 3-6 in Mid-American Conference play. Buffalo fell to 5-5 and picked up their second loss in conference play moving to 4-2.