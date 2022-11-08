CFP Top 25: TCU breaks into top four, Georgia jumps to No. 1

Welcome to the top four, TCU.

The latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings have the Horned Frogs cracking the top four with their 9-0 record after their 34-24 win over Texas Tech this past Saturday.

This matches the latest AP Top 25 poll that had TCU jumping into the top four. But can they keep that designation with a tough road game at No. 18 Texas this upcoming Saturday? It’s certainly one of the games to circle on the calendar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia moved to the top of the list from No. 3, as the Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, the previous No. 1.

Ohio State and Michigan remain in their respective positions for No. 2 and No. 3 after collecting wins this weekend.

Sitting on that bubble looking in at the top four teams are Tennessee (No.5), Oregon (No. 6), who hasn’t lost since their blowout to Georgia to kick off the season, and LSU (No. 7).

AP TOP 25 POLL: GEORGIA STAYS AT NO. 1 AFTER WIN OVER TENNESSEE, TCU MOVES TO NO. 4

The LSU Tigers had a thrilling upset over Alabama in Death Valley, 32-31, that pushed Alabama further down the CFP list. They are now No. 9 on the board with USC between them and LSU at No. 8.

Clemson rounds out the top 10 after falling to Notre Dame, 35-14, in South Bend this weekend for their first loss of the season.

Here’s how the list from No. 11-25 shakes out:

11) Ole Miss

12) UCLA

13) Utah

14) Penn State

15) North Carolina

16) NC State

17) Tulane

18) Texas

MINNESOTA FOOTBALL ‘CAMPAIGNS’ FOR STANDOUT PLAYER IN FUNNY ELECTION DAY VIDEO

19) Kansas St.

20) Notre Dame

21) Illinois

22) UCF

23) Florida St.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

24) Kentucky

25) Washington