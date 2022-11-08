Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

CFP Top 25: TCU breaks into top four, Georgia jumps to No. 1

Georgia moves to the top at No. 1 with Ohio State (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 3) rounding out the top four

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Welcome to the top four, TCU. 

The latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings have the Horned Frogs cracking the top four with their 9-0 record after their 34-24 win over Texas Tech this past Saturday. 

This matches the latest AP Top 25 poll that had TCU jumping into the top four. But can they keep that designation with a tough road game at No. 18 Texas this upcoming Saturday? It’s certainly one of the games to circle on the calendar. 

A TCU Horned Frogs helmet sits on an equipment box during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 5, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

A TCU Horned Frogs helmet sits on an equipment box during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 5, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia moved to the top of the list from No. 3, as the Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, the previous No. 1. 

Ohio State and Michigan remain in their respective positions for No. 2 and No. 3 after collecting wins this weekend.

Sitting on that bubble looking in at the top four teams are Tennessee (No.5), Oregon (No. 6), who hasn’t lost since their blowout to Georgia to kick off the season, and LSU (No. 7). 

The LSU Tigers had a thrilling upset over Alabama in Death Valley, 32-31, that pushed Alabama further down the CFP list. They are now No. 9 on the board with USC between them and LSU at No. 8. 

Clemson rounds out the top 10 after falling to Notre Dame, 35-14, in South Bend this weekend for their first loss of the season. 

Here’s how the list from No. 11-25 shakes out: 

11) Ole Miss

12) UCLA

13) Utah

14) Penn State

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

15) North Carolina

16) NC State

17) Tulane 

18) Texas

19) Kansas St. 

20) Notre Dame

21) Illinois

22) UCF

23) Florida St. 

TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) catches a touchdown pass during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 5, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) catches a touchdown pass during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 5, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

24) Kentucky

25) Washington

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.